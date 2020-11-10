2GB
WATCH | Is this the best hole-in-one ever?

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Jon RahmThe Masters
A 26-year-old Spanish golfer has hit what is being described as one of the greatest hole-in-one’s on his birthday.

Jon Rahm hit the ball over the water during a practice run at the Masters field.

Ben Fordham
GolfNewsSports
