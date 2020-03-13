WATCH | Highly anticipated premiere of a musical star

Ladies and gentleman, we bring to you the highly-anticipated performance of our very own musical star!

Mark Levy has performed Elton John’s ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ all in the name of charity.

Take a look at the music video below

Mark’s mum tipped Ben Fordham off a few weeks ago, revealing that Mark used to sing and once performed ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ on stage.

Ben Fordham and Money News host Brooke Corte promised to donate $500 each to the Head and Neck Foundation for the performance.

The Continuous Call Team joined Ben in the studio to react to Levy’s performance.

You can donate HERE