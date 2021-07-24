WATCH | ‘Freedom’ protesters assault police, hurl projectiles

Police have arrested 57 people so far as thousands of anti-lockdown protesters march through Sydney’s CBD and residential areas.

Crowds refused to wear face masks and held posters while chanting to the officers “you serve us”.

Video has emerged of items being thrown at the mounted police, as they work to control the crowd.

Further vision shows mobs assaulting an officer, and others being shoved through garden beds.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott hit out at the violent protesters, of which 90 have been charged, calling on them to get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

“What we saw today were 3500 very selfish boofheads; people that thought that the law didn’t apply to them.”

A strike force has been established to investigate vision shared on social media and identify as many attendees as possible.

The Minister said many officers have returned from the field with minor injuries.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that some of them have paid a very high price for the work that they’ve done today.

“These 400 police officers will turn into 4000 if needed.”