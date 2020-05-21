WATCH | Five teenagers charged after dangerous rampage with stolen car

Five teenagers have been charged after allegedly stealing a car and going on a dangerous road rampage from the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane.

In a video posted to social media, the stolen car can be seen travelling on the wrong side of the road before crashing into three other vehicles.

Two 14-year-old youths, two 13-year-old youths and a 16-year-old have been charged and released on bail.

Ray Hadley says the youths from the Northside Gang that allegedly committed the offences should not have been released on bail.

“I don’t give a bugger whether they’re 12, 13, 16 or 38 they put themselves and other people at risk!”

