WATCH | Farmers attempt to trap mice as PETA begs for their survival
Farmers fighting the mouse plague have been told by animal rights activists not to kill the mice.
PETA has argued the rodents should not be denied their “right” to food because of the “dangerous notion of human supremacy”.
Below is footage of a Dubbo farmer attempting to trap the mice plaguing her property.
The mouse plague just gets worse- mice pour out of a temporary silo and into an opportunistic trap near Dubbo. Sarah Pye was horrified by the scene – she says she’s “devastated, disgusted and done.” She says “after such a boomer of a season after drought, to lose it all is awful” pic.twitter.com/6bfzprY67j
— Lucy Thackray (@LucyThack) May 18, 2021