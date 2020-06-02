WATCH | Delivery driver kicked in the head and robbed

Police have released CCTV footage after a delivery driver was kicked in the head and threatened at knifepoint in Sydney’s west last month.

On Monday, May 18, a 20-year-old food delivery driver was sitting on a bench at Wentworthville Railway Station when a man came up and kicked him in the head.

The man allegedly threatened him with a knife and demanded money before he forced him to walk to a nearby ATM.

The 20-year-old managed to run into a pizza shop to seek help.

The other man ran back and stole the delivery scooter, food bag and wallet.

Police are searching for a tall man with an athletic build, Pacific Islander/Maori in appearance.

It is believed the scooter travelled down The Kingsway, then Station, Dunmore and Lane streets and Fullagar Road.