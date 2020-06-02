2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

WATCH | Delivery driver kicked in the head and robbed

4 hours ago
2GB News
delivery driverWentworthville Railway Station

Police have released CCTV footage after a delivery driver was kicked in the head and threatened at knifepoint in Sydney’s west last month.

On Monday, May 18, a 20-year-old food delivery driver was sitting on a bench at Wentworthville Railway Station when a man came up and kicked him in the head.

The man allegedly threatened him with a knife and demanded money before he forced him to walk to a nearby ATM.

The 20-year-old managed to run into a pizza shop to seek help.

The other man ran back and stole the delivery scooter, food bag and wallet.

Police are searching for a tall man with an athletic build, Pacific Islander/Maori in appearance.

It is believed the scooter travelled down The Kingsway, then Station, Dunmore and Lane streets and Fullagar Road.

2GB News
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873