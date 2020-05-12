WATCH | Dangerous road incident caught on camera
Two drivers are being encouraged to come forward after dashcam footage captured a dangerous road incident in Sydney’s south-west.
NSW Police have released vision of a ute and a small truck travelling on the Hume Highway at Menangle on Saturday morning.
The truck can be seen failing to keep left and the utility attempting to try and get around it.
Police have spoken to the truck driver who captured the footage but are appealing for witnesses to come forward.