WATCH | Dangerous near miss as car travels on wrong side of highway
Ben Fordham has received dashcam footage of a near miss on the Federal Highway.
Listener Damon was travelling towards Canberra near Lake George yesterday afternoon when a car headed towards them on the wrong side of the highway.
Footage has been sent to NSW Police.
Police arrested a 34-year-old woman shortly after when she failed to pass a roadside breath test.
Listener Damon told Ben Fordham “it was really chilling”.
“It was just a couple of seconds from when I could see that car suddenly appear to when our cars reached each other.”
