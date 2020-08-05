2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

WATCH | Dangerous near miss as car travels on wrong side of highway

7 hours ago
BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE

Ben Fordham has received dashcam footage of a near miss on the Federal Highway.

Listener Damon was travelling towards Canberra near Lake George yesterday afternoon when a car headed towards them on the wrong side of the highway.

Footage has been sent to NSW Police.

Police arrested a 34-year-old woman shortly after when she failed to pass a roadside breath test.

Listener Damon told Ben Fordham “it was really chilling”.

“It was just a couple of seconds from when I could see that car suddenly appear to when our cars reached each other.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873