WATCH | Country artist’s evocative performance inspired by bushfire recovery

ARIA and eight-time Golden Guitar award winner Fanny Lumsden has joined Deborah Knight live in the studio for an emotive performance of her recent releases.

On fallow, the country singer-songwriter set out to document the “magic” of the Snowy Mountains, where the album was recorded, as well as the aftermath of the 2019-20 bushfires.

“Where we live is actually where the mega-fire joined, just over the hill, and we had about 26 days of no power.

“It was pretty full-on … and we actually have all become volunteer firefighters since.”

Fanny and her band, consisting of husband Dan Stanley on double bass and brother Thomas on backing vocals, performed her latest single ‘Dig’ – her attempt to write a song that “feels like joy”.

The trio also performed ‘Fierce’, a track inspired by the strong women Fanny was surrounded by as a child growing up on a farm.

“I had these incredible women as role models, and I think I took them for granted a little until I got older, and realised how amazing they were.”

Click PLAY below to watch them perform ‘Fierce’ and ‘Dig’

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview