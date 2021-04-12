WATCH | Brawl breaks out at Sydney Royal Easter Show

Two teenagers have been treated for injuries after a fight broke out at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Police are investigating but have not laid charges over the brawl in the show’s carnival area last night.

Footage on social media shows the moment the fight broke out in the large crowd.

First aid officers treated a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man for lacerations to their lower legs.

Detective Acting Superintendent Andrew Evans told Jim Wilson police have formed a strike force to tackle the sheer quantity of footage of the incident.

“We do live in the best city in the world … and this sort of serious criminal behaviour won’t be tolerated.

“There’ll be arrests as a results of our investigations, I have no doubt.”

