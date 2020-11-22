WATCH | Armed group break into home in Sydney’s west

Police have released CCTV in an appeal for information following a home invasion in Sydney’s west earlier this year.

On the evening of August 31 three men and a woman allegedly forced entry to a home at Boronia Street, Concord West.

Police were told the woman left the area, before the men – armed with a firearm and baton – threatened the occupants of the home.

The men allegedly assaulted a 21-year-old man, before stealing cash and leaving the area in a dark-coloured vehicle.

The woman is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged between 18 and 20, with long dark hair, braces, large fake eyelashes and wearing a light-coloured puffer jacket.

The three men all wore black clothing.