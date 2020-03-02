2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

WATCH | Anthony Albanese caught flipping-off protesters at Mardi Gras

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Anthony AlbaneseMardi Gras

Anthony Albanese is refusing to explain why he gave protestors the middle finger at Sydney’s Mardi Gras parade on the weekend.

The activists were chanting and yelling obscenities at the Opposition leader as he marched.

They were demanding Labor immediately oppose the government’s religious freedom bill.

Mr Albanese has labelled their behaviour inappropriate, but wouldn’t comment on giving them the finger.

Video: Youtube/Caldron Pool

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.