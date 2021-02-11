2GB
WATCH | Alleged ‘Peeping Tom’ tackled by quick-thinking mum

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Texas
An American woman has tackled a man who was allegedly looking through her 15-year-old daughter’s bedroom.

The 19-year-old was brought to the ground in Texas, with the vision captured on a police officer’s dashcam.

Ben Fordham
NewsWorld
