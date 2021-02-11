WATCH | Alleged ‘Peeping Tom’ tackled by quick-thinking mum
An American woman has tackled a man who was allegedly looking through her 15-year-old daughter’s bedroom.
The 19-year-old was brought to the ground in Texas, with the vision captured on a police officer’s dashcam.
The fastest rising LB on @MelKiperESPN’s Big Board. pic.twitter.com/hZkZDrL7Ce
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 11, 2021
She turned into a middle linebacker real quick. pic.twitter.com/7KCW3SdJuu
— Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) February 11, 2021