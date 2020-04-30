WATCH | Alicia Keys’ moving tribute to essential workers

Grammy award-winning American musician Alicia Keys has written a brand new anthem to inspire us all to power on through the coronavirus crisis.

The lyrics of ‘Good Job’ apply to both the heroes in Alicia’s own life, and the other ‘ordinary heroes’ of the pandemic – frontline workers like nurses, doctors, teachers and supermarket workers.

Hear the song and see the music video below

I wrote this for all the people that work so hard & never hear the words Good Job. I believe in us though, I believe in the way we are showing up for each other & caring 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

⁣

Love to @therealswizzz @thekingdream & #AvenueBeatz for creating this w/ me 💜💜Thank you @CNN pic.twitter.com/UBSFV63CyR — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) April 24, 2020

Image: Twitter/Alicia Keys/CNN