2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Warriors nail-biter a confidence boost..

Warriors nail-biter a confidence boost for struggling Sea Eagles

12 hours ago
James Willis
KIERAN FORANMANLY SEA EAGLESrugby league featured
Article image for Warriors nail-biter a confidence boost for struggling Sea Eagles

Manly are riding high going into round six of the Telstra Premiership, celebrating their first nail-biting win of the season over the NZ Warriors.

Sea Eagles five-eighth Kieran Foran told James Willis and Billy Slater the 13-12 victory is a massive relief for the club.

“We’ve had a pretty tough start to the year.

“We were getting beat by quite substantial scorelines too, so there wasn’t a good feel around the club.

“To go out and fight our way to a victory the other night [has] done our confidence the world of good.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Manly Sea Eagles/Official website

James Willis
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873