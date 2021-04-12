Warriors nail-biter a confidence boost for struggling Sea Eagles

Manly are riding high going into round six of the Telstra Premiership, celebrating their first nail-biting win of the season over the NZ Warriors.

Sea Eagles five-eighth Kieran Foran told James Willis and Billy Slater the 13-12 victory is a massive relief for the club.

“We’ve had a pretty tough start to the year.

“We were getting beat by quite substantial scorelines too, so there wasn’t a good feel around the club.

“To go out and fight our way to a victory the other night [has] done our confidence the world of good.”

Image: Manly Sea Eagles/Official website