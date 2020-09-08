Warren Mundine responds to outrage over influencer’s didgeridoo gift
A Sydney fitness instructor has been criticised for gifting her partner a didgeridoo for Father’s Day.
Influencer Sarah Stevenson has been accused of cultural appropriation and “exploiting” the Aboriginal culture by social media account BlakBusiness.
Her partner, Kurt, posted a photo to social media with the didgeridoo and a recognition to the Traditional Custodians of the land.
Thanks mate, such a great Fathers Day gift! Fox loves when I create and play a DIY didgeridoo, so he decided to get me the real thing for Father’s Day. What a special gift rich with so much culture. Great morning spent with the ones I love most! I’d also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the Dharawal speaking people who are the Traditional Custodians of the land of Sutherland Shire.
Former head of the Indigenous Advisory Council Warren Mundine told Ben Fordham he finds the outrage “bizarre”.
“It’s a storm in a thimble!”
