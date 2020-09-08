2GB
Warren Mundine responds to outrage over influencer’s didgeridoo gift

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
A Sydney fitness instructor has been criticised for gifting her partner a didgeridoo for Father’s Day.

Influencer Sarah Stevenson has been accused of cultural appropriation and “exploiting” the Aboriginal culture by social media account BlakBusiness.

Her partner, Kurt, posted a photo to social media with the didgeridoo and a recognition to the Traditional Custodians of the land.


Former head of the Indigenous Advisory Council Warren Mundine told Ben Fordham he finds the outrage “bizarre”.

“It’s a storm in a thimble!”

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
