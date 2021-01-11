Warnings Trump’s impeachment alone won’t stop insurgence

The United States Congress may see Donald Trump removed from office before the end of his presidency, but an expert has warned more will be needed to stop insurgence.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for Vice President Mike Pence to support the use of the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Pelosi has said she will otherwise move forward with impeachment, which would prevent Trump from running for presidency again if convicted by the Senate.

A professor at the US Studies Centre, Brendon O’Connor, told Joe Hildebrand “Pelosi could probably achieve [impeachment] in the next week.”

But Mr O’Connor said while impeaching Trump is appealing to Democrats now, a similar figure to Trump could run in 2024 and “ramp up the kind of anger we’ve seen over the last four years.”

“One of the key things Biden and Harris is they’ve got to … show the working class Americans that the Democrat Party … can deliver.”

