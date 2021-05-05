2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Warnings tradie limits could jeopardise industry at ‘drop of a hat’

5 hours ago
Ray Hadley
ConstructionTom ForrestTradies
Article image for Warnings tradie limits could jeopardise industry at ‘drop of a hat’

Property developers are lobbying the state government to revoke their decision to remove special allowances for construction sites to operate seven days a week.

Under the relaxed restrictions, tradies were allowed to work 7am to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays to allow for social distancing onsite.

Normal hours reduce weekend construction to 7am to midday on Saturdays.

Urban Taskforce CEO Tom Forrest told Ray Hadley the limitations will have economic consequences, given the demand for housing, and have been reintroduced too early.

“At the drop of a hat, there could be a quarantine breach, restrictions could be applied again, but industry can’t just redo rosters … so quickly.

“We need to have predictability.”

He stressed noise limitations will still apply in residential areas, with developers bound to the specific constraints of the DA.

Ray urged the Planning Minister to rethink the decision.

“Someone better tell [Rob] Stokes … ‘cooee, the pandemic is not over!'”

Press PLAY below to hear the details

 

Ray Hadley
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873