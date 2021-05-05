Warnings tradie limits could jeopardise industry at ‘drop of a hat’

Property developers are lobbying the state government to revoke their decision to remove special allowances for construction sites to operate seven days a week.

Under the relaxed restrictions, tradies were allowed to work 7am to 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays to allow for social distancing onsite.

Normal hours reduce weekend construction to 7am to midday on Saturdays.

Urban Taskforce CEO Tom Forrest told Ray Hadley the limitations will have economic consequences, given the demand for housing, and have been reintroduced too early.

“At the drop of a hat, there could be a quarantine breach, restrictions could be applied again, but industry can’t just redo rosters … so quickly.

“We need to have predictability.”

He stressed noise limitations will still apply in residential areas, with developers bound to the specific constraints of the DA.

Ray urged the Planning Minister to rethink the decision.

“Someone better tell [Rob] Stokes … ‘cooee, the pandemic is not over!'”

