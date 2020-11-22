2GB
Warnings of jacked up power prices due to government’s ‘hidden’ renewables plan

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Mark LathamMatt Kean
Article image for Warnings of jacked up power prices due to government’s ‘hidden’ renewables plan

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham is accusing Matt Kean of driving up power prices under a $32 billion renewables “roadmap” at odds with the federal government.

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor was not consulted on the NSW blueprint and is concerned the plan will lead to higher power prices if coal-fired plants are closed early.

However, state modelling suggests power prices will drop.

Mr Latham told Ben Fordham the bill contains a “new electricity tax” via a mandatory levy on distributors that would be ultimately passed on to customers.

The One Nation leader said Energy Minister Matt Kean is refusing to show the data behind his blueprint.

“They’ve got a lot to hide and at the moment they are hiding it.

“We’re talking huge amounts of money and probably power bills going up by $100 a quarter.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

