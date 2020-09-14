2GB
Warnings for vigilance as COVID-19 cases remain steady

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Medical Journal of AustraliaNick Talley

People are being warned to remain vigilant as NSW coronavirus cases remain steady.

There was just one case of community transmission recorded yesterday but experts warn there may still be cause for concern.

Medical Journal of Australia Editor Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham “we still have a little bit of a problem”.

“I’m hoping we’ll be fine but we’ve got to be very, very vigilant.

“If you get close to zero it’s a more normal life and you can relax restrictions even further, but the trouble is we’re still seeing these cases in the community.”

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
