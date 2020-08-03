2GB
Wagga Wagga woman charged for coughing and releasing dogs on police

11 hours ago
A 24-year-old woman has been charged after deliberately coughing on police officers and releasing her dogs on them.

The two Riverina Police District officers were responding to a domestic violence report and had arrested a 27-year-old man, when the woman allegedly instructed him to cough on police.

Police say she then coughed twice in a male officer’s face and let two large dogs off their leads.

The woman told the officers she and the 27-year-old man were awaiting COVID-19 test results.

Both officers were taken for COVID-19 testing and have since returned negative results.

 

