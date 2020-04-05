Wade Graham: ‘We’ll do whatever it takes’ to start playing again

Cronulla Sharks captain Wade Graham says the players will do “whatever it takes” to start playing rugby league again amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V’landys told The Continuous Call Team yesterday he’s “very confident” he can get rugby league up and running again on June 1 this year.

The 2020 NRL season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 23, but the NRL’s Innovation Committee led by Wayne Pearce are working on a format to restart the season as soon as possible due to the decrease in the infection rate of the virus.

The Rugby League Players Association board member says his fellow NRL colleagues would be willing to remain isolated in a bubble if it means the season can restart again.

“I think definitely,” Graham said.

“I’ve got a young family so if we don’t get a game then I’ll have to look for new work to provide for my family.

“I think where we’re at, at the moment with the game and all the scenarios that could eventuate this year, I think all the players are willing to do whatever it takes.

“If we’re going to get a shortened season, if we’re going to kick off in July and play in a competition that they’re going to bunker us down, well it is what it is and we’ve just got to get on with it.”

With the NRL set for a massive cost-cutting spree in the wake of the financial impact of the outbreak, Graham also believes playing without the bunker might be a good idea.

“I’m happy to go without the bunker,” Graham said.

“That would be a greater asset for the Captain’s Challenge to work.

“The referee makes the decision without going upstairs and then if you want to bring in the video referee then it’s up to the captain to challenge that and then go to the video referee.

“So I think it could work in that respect.”

Graham has played 231 First Grade games for the Panthers and Cronulla while he’s also represented New South Wales and Australia.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Getty/Mark Kolbe.