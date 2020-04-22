Virgin CEO denies the airline was ‘in trouble’ pre-coronavirus

Virgin Airlines is continuing its search for new ownership after entering voluntary administration on Monday night.

Virgin Australia CEO Paul Scurrah told Ben Fordham he’s had an increase in interest in buying the troubled company in recent days.

“It is a good time to be buying an airline, knowing that things will get a lot better.”

Mr Scurrah was adamant the airline’s foreign investors, which include two Chinese firms and the Singaporean and Emerati governments, never asked to be bailed out by the Australian government.

The Virgin CEO also denied the airline was “in trouble” before the coronavirus crisis, despite its $5 billion of debt, instead insisting the airline outperformed competitors in quality.

“We outperform our competitor significantly on culture in particular, but also customer satisfaction, on-time running, and schedule reliability.”

