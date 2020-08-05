2GB
Virgin boss can’t see long-haul international flights returning for years

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Paul Scurrah

Virgin Australia is sacking 3000 workers and dumping Tiger Air as part of a major overhaul.

It comes as the aviation industry continues to come to terms with the impact of COVID-19 on travel.

Virgin Airlines CEO Paul Scurrah told Ben Fordham they eventually hope to hire about 8000 people.

“We do aspire to fly long-haul again, we just can’t see it coming back in the next couple of years.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
Business
