Virgin boss can’t see long-haul international flights returning for years
Virgin Australia is sacking 3000 workers and dumping Tiger Air as part of a major overhaul.
It comes as the aviation industry continues to come to terms with the impact of COVID-19 on travel.
Virgin Airlines CEO Paul Scurrah told Ben Fordham they eventually hope to hire about 8000 people.
“We do aspire to fly long-haul again, we just can’t see it coming back in the next couple of years.”
