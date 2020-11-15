2GB
VIDEO | Women allegedly assault officers in Sydney’s east

11 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Two women have been charged after allegedly assaulting officers in Sydney’s east over the weekend.

While speaking to a man on a Coogee street plain clothes officers were approached by two argumentative women.

Both women were told a number of times to move away and were warned about their language before one of the women, allegedly pushed a male constable in the chest.

A second woman allegedly twisted the arm of a second female constable, before running off.

Both 22-year-old women were arrested.

 

