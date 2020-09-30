2GB
VIDEO | Man breaks through supermarket doors in hunt for mixed nuts

3 hours ago
George Street

Police are looking for a man who broke through a supermarket door and allegedly stole a packet of mixed nuts in Sydney’s CBD at the weekend.

About 3.20am on Saturday, a man forced entry to the George Street supermarket, which was closed at the time.

The man physically pushed through the front glass sliding doors, causing $750 worth of damage, and allegedly stole a packet of mixed nuts.

Police have released CCTV vision of a man they believe may be able to assist with the investigation.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged between 45 and 50, and bald.

 

