Victory for shortchanged school leavers barred from overseas holidays

After almost a year of pressure, travel operators including Unleashed Travel have finally refunded young people whose Schoolies holidays were wiped out by the pandemic.

Leanne Spurdle’s teenage daughter Caitlin worked multiple part time jobs to save up for her post-Year 12 getaway, and was initially barred from receiving her money back.

However, Leanne told Jim Wilson everyone who was promised refunds has now received them, to her knowledge.

Her other daughter is due to travel this year to Fiji.

“They haven’t cancelled it yet, they’re going to make that decision in July, but they’re given us another couple of other options in NSW … and there’s a Whitsundays yacht cruise.

“If you don’t want to do either of those … they will refund the deposit.”

