2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Victory for shortchanged school leavers barred from overseas holidays

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
SchooliesUnleashed TravelYear 12
Article image for Victory for shortchanged school leavers barred from overseas holidays

After almost a year of pressure, travel operators including Unleashed Travel have finally refunded young people whose Schoolies holidays were wiped out by the pandemic.

Leanne Spurdle’s teenage daughter Caitlin worked multiple part time jobs to save up for her post-Year 12 getaway, and was initially barred from receiving her money back.

However, Leanne told Jim Wilson everyone who was promised refunds has now received them, to her knowledge.

Her other daughter is due to travel this year to Fiji.

“They haven’t cancelled it yet, they’re going to make that decision in July, but they’re given us another couple of other options in NSW … and there’s a Whitsundays yacht cruise.

“If you don’t want to do either of those … they will refund the deposit.”

Press PLAY below to hear the latest

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873