Victorian MP implores NSW Premier to keep the border open

A Victorian MP is asking NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to ignore calls for a full border closure with Victoria.

NSW Opposition leader Jodi McKay has said it’s time for a full border closure rather than the current hotspot ban.

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith told Ben Fordham that would be unfair on rural communities.

“Don’t punish our rural communities because of Daniel Andrews’ incompetence in Melbourne.

“I would implore Gladys to not listen to that rabble-rousing from the opposition leader in NSW.

“I think it would be a real shame if it was closed. It would absolutely gut regional communities on either side of the Murray River.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News