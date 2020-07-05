2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Victorian MP implores NSW Premier to keep the border open

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Gladys BerejiklianTim Smith

A Victorian MP is asking NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to ignore calls for a full border closure with Victoria.

NSW Opposition leader Jodi McKay has said it’s time for a full border closure rather than the current hotspot ban.

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith told Ben Fordham that would be unfair on rural communities.

“Don’t punish our rural communities because of Daniel Andrews’ incompetence in Melbourne.

“I would implore Gladys to not listen to that rabble-rousing from the opposition leader in NSW.

“I think it would be a real shame if it was closed. It would absolutely gut regional communities on either side of the Murray River.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Nine News

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873