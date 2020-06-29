2GB
  • Victorian COVID-19 cases skyrocket overnight

Victorian COVID-19 cases skyrocket overnight

8 hours ago
National Nine News
coronavirusVictoria

Coronavirus cases in Victoria have jumped with more than 70 new cases overnight, the largest single-day increase in months.

75 of more than 15,000 tests returned a positive result.

Just one case is in hotel quarantine.

Six of the cases are a result of community transmission, and 23 are still under investigation.

Today’s figure is the fourth highest in the state since the coronavirus crisis began.

There are now 288 active cases in Victoria.

 

Image: Nine News Australia

AustraliaHealthNews
