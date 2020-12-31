Victorian contact tracers slammed for ‘poor’ management amid new restrictions

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith has slammed the state’s contact tracers and government for new restrictions and border closures as infection numbers grow.

Mr Smith said the government and contact tracers have been “behind the 8-ball” all year.

He said border closures were forced “given how poor Victoria’s contract tracing and case management teams have been frankly since the second wave … they have to narrow the scope of their enquiries in every different way they can because they’re hopeless at it.

“They couldn’t even get those basic facts right about where potential exposure sites are at shopping centres around Melbourne.”

Mr Smith praised the New South Wales Government response for being “measured and proportionate”.

