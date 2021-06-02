Victorian bailout an excuse to extend lockdowns, Peta Credlin says

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin has blasted the Victorian government’s plea for more federal assistance as their state’s lockdown is extended.

Ms Credlin told Jim Wilson Victoria’s vaccination rollout is an “absolute mess”, hitting out at the state government for ‘shifting the blame’ to their federal counterparts.

“If it’s slow in Victoria it’s slow right around the country. So why is nowhere else in lockdown?”

She was adamant the Victorian government should not receive a federal financial “bail-out”.

“If they get more money, chances are they’ll keep the lockdowns going.”

Finance Minister Simon Birmingham told Jim the Victorian government is unjustified in blaming the vaccine rollout.

“Clearly the vaccine rollout has faced unexpected issues through the course of this year.

“But you’ve got Singapore, for example, who have got around 30 per cent of the Singaporean population vaccinated, and they’re in the midst of a four week lockdown.”

He confirmed no additional assistance packages for Victoria, like a JobKeeper extension, are currently being considered.

“If there are sensible things that we can do, or should do, then we’ll give that proper analysis.”

Image: Nine News