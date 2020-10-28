2GB
Victoria urged to ‘come to the party’ and adopt QR system

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Nick Talley

Medical experts are urging Victoria to adopt NSW’s QR code system for recording guest details.

Victoria has yet to implement a QR system as its residents enjoy relaxed restrictions.

Medical Journal of Australia Editor Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham they are working on it.

“I wish they’d done it a little earlier.

“I’m sure they’re going to come to the party now. Isn’t it great living in NSW?”

Image: Getty

