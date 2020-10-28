Victoria urged to ‘come to the party’ and adopt QR system
Medical experts are urging Victoria to adopt NSW’s QR code system for recording guest details.
Victoria has yet to implement a QR system as its residents enjoy relaxed restrictions.
Medical Journal of Australia Editor Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham they are working on it.
“I wish they’d done it a little earlier.
“I’m sure they’re going to come to the party now. Isn’t it great living in NSW?”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
Image: Getty