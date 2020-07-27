Victoria records highest increase in COVID-19 cases yet

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced the state has recorded more than 500 new cases of COVID-19.

The 532 cases recorded in the past 24 hours surpasses the previous record of 484 cases reported on July 22.

Six people died overnight, five of which were in aged care. 44 Victorians are in intensive care.

There are now 4542 active cases of coronavirus in the state.

Mr Andrews reminded the public of the high risk of transmission of the “wildly infectious” virus.

“Act on your symptoms.

“If you are sick, even mildly, you just can’t go to work. The only thing you can do is get tested.”

Metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire are nearly three weeks into their six-week lockdown.

Image: Nine News