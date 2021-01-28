Victim of six road crashes reveals irreversible impact

The victim of six road crashes, none of which were her fault, has told Deborah Knight how the incidents have left her with permanent and life-altering injuries.

In addition to the numerous road crashes she has experienced herself, Trudy Vains’ brother was also lost in a head-on collision.

She underwent major surgery just last year for her injuries, receiving six rods and two titanium screws in her back.

The first accident occurred when she was just 13 and a pedestrian.

“I have no memory of my life before that date,” she said.

Ms Vains called for drivers to take more responsibility on the roads.

“Plan your trips. Look at where you stop, please choose your music before you go – don’t play with the radio, look at the road, not the person sitting beside you … know what the speed is and stick to it.

“Your car is not a game and it is not a joyride.

“It’s a privilege to have a driver’s license; it’s not a right.”

Image: Getty