Veterans encouraged to register for ANZAC Day march

8 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Jeff O’Brien
Article image for Veterans encouraged to register for ANZAC Day march

Veterans are being encouraged to register to participate in this year’s ANZAC Day march.

The defence community has questioned the limits placed on this year’s ANZAC Day march, with only 500 registered veterans allowed to participate.

NSW RSL President Ray James told Ben Fordham only 70 veterans have registered so far.

“The restrictions are being looked at day-to-day.

“The ballot is open until the middle of March… but I notice the slowness of the people registering.”

Veterans can apply on the RSL NSW website.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

 

