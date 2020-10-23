Veterans embrace social connections to change mental health mindset

The Department of Veterans’ Affairs is seeking to foster social connections within the community for Veterans’ Health Week.

NSW RSL Acting President and Vietnam Navy veteran Ray James told Jim Wilson he’s seen “big changes for the better” over the years when it comes to veterans’ mental health support.

The Veterans’ Health Week campaign aims to reach out to all returned servicemen and women, not just those with RSL memberships.

“We’re all veterans when it comes to it, and camaraderie’s the thing we all share.”

Former intelligence officer and Iraq veteran Sarah Watson is organising yoga and coffee for fellow vets in Yass, and told Jim how important speaking up was in her mental health journey.

“We are sort of conditioned to toughen up and get on with the job, and not make a big deal if you’re having a hard time.

“To change that mindset … was a big step forward in healing.”

Veterans’ Health Week runs from Saturday October 24 to Sunday November 1. The full list of activities and events can be found HERE.

Image: Supplied