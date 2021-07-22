2GB
‘Very unlucky, extremely lucky’: Aussie reporter’s remarkable survival story

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Eammon Ashton-Atkinson
Young Australian journalist Eammon Ashton-Atkinson has survived COVID-19 and two strokes, all in the span of a month.

The 34-year-old Washington DC-based Channel 10 correspondent had a stroke on his chiropractor’s table after experiencing post-COVID neck pain, and was rushed to hospital.

While recovering at home, he had a second stroke, losing his balance and collapsing.

“It’s still quite traumatic to talk about,” he told Jim Wilson.

“In some ways I’m very unlucky, in other ways I’m extremely lucky, because I’m talking to you now.”

Press PLAY below to hear his confronting story, and warning for young Australians

Image: Eammon Ashton-Atkinson/Twitter

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNews
