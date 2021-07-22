‘Very unlucky, extremely lucky’: Aussie reporter’s remarkable survival story

Young Australian journalist Eammon Ashton-Atkinson has survived COVID-19 and two strokes, all in the span of a month.

The 34-year-old Washington DC-based Channel 10 correspondent had a stroke on his chiropractor’s table after experiencing post-COVID neck pain, and was rushed to hospital.

While recovering at home, he had a second stroke, losing his balance and collapsing.

“It’s still quite traumatic to talk about,” he told Jim Wilson.

“In some ways I’m very unlucky, in other ways I’m extremely lucky, because I’m talking to you now.”

Image: Eammon Ashton-Atkinson/Twitter