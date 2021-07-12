2GB
‘Very good news’ for vaccine rollout as pharmacists’ calls answered

6 hours ago
Ray Hadley
The Pharmaceutical Society of Australia has been vindicated by the NSW Premier’s announcement scaling up the vaccine rollout.

The 22 pharmacies initially approved to administer AstraZeneca in regional NSW from July 19, will now be joined by nearly 1230 others across the state.

PSA National President Associate Professor Chris Freeman told Ray Hadley it’s “very, very good news”.

“We can get them up and running very, very quickly; the pharmacists … have all done the training, they’ve all been previous vaccinators.

“As soon as we can get the supply … they’ll be able to put those vaccines into arms.”

Press PLAY below to hear how pharmacies can boost the rollout

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
HealthNewsNSW
