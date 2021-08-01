2GB
Venues NSW wants vaccine passports for live sport from 2022

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
covid-19Tony Shepherd
Australians will only be able to attend a major sporting event in Sydney from next year if they are vaccinated.

Vaccination passports will be a requirement to buy tickets for rugby league, AFL, cricket or any big events at major stadiums and suburban grounds.

Venues NSW will seek government approval for the plan in coming weeks.

Chairman Tony Shepherd told Ben Fordham it’s a “sensible approach”.

“Why should people who have been vaccinated be compromised by having to sit net to people who are unvaccinated?

“I’m not forcing people to get vaccinated … if they want to watch the cricket they can watch it on TV.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

HealthNewsNSWSports
