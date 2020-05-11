‘Vast majority’ of restaurants will remain takeaway only, Premier admits

Cafes and restaurants will be allowed to seat up to 10 customers from Friday, but many businesses say the revised restriction is unfeasible.

Restaurateurs argue they can’t afford the overheads associated with serving such a small number of patrons.

Many are pushing to allow venues with larger spaces to be permitted more customers, provided they maintain social distancing.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told Deborah Knight the restrictions are “constantly being reviewed” in accordance with medical advice, which doesn’t currently allow for such a measure.

“I completely understand, accept and appreciate what the business community has been saying in terms of viability.

“We know that for the vast majority of restaurants and cafes, they will still probably rely on takeaway.”

However, the strictest limitations likely won’t last long, she said.

“New South Wales is even happy to go faster than the other states: if we have an industry come forward with a plan, and our health people sign it off, then we’re happy to proceed with that.

“We can’t be in a position forever where the economic consequences are worse than the health consequences.”

