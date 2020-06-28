2GB
Vaping ban delayed after community outrage

12 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Dr Colin Mendelsohn

Health Minister Greg Hunt has delayed plans to ban the importation of liquid nicotine.

The ban was scheduled to begin on July 1 but will now be delayed for six months while the regulator conducts a formal review.

It comes after 28 Coalition MPs started a push against the restrictions.

Australian Tobacco Harm Reduction Association Director Dr Colin Mendelsohn told Ben Fordham it is a welcome delay.

“I think the outrage from the community was just extraordinary.

“It makes no sense to make a far safer product hard to get.”

