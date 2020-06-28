Vaping ban delayed after community outrage

Health Minister Greg Hunt has delayed plans to ban the importation of liquid nicotine.

The ban was scheduled to begin on July 1 but will now be delayed for six months while the regulator conducts a formal review.

It comes after 28 Coalition MPs started a push against the restrictions.

Australian Tobacco Harm Reduction Association Director Dr Colin Mendelsohn told Ben Fordham it is a welcome delay.

“I think the outrage from the community was just extraordinary.

“It makes no sense to make a far safer product hard to get.”

