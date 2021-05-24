2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Vale Bozo: Bob Fulton remembered as career-making mentor and friend

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
BOB FULTONIn MemoriamLAURIE DALEYMark 'Spud' Carrollrugby league featured
Article image for Vale Bozo: Bob Fulton remembered as career-making mentor and friend

Rugby league Immortal Bob ‘Bozo’ Fulton is being hailed as a legend both on and off the field, following his death at the age of 74.

Mark ‘Spud’ Carroll told Jim Wilson he “went into shock” when he heard the news of his mentor’s passing.

Bob didn’t just lure Spud to Manly, “he actually taught me how to play rugby league”, he said.

“Whatever I did in life – play for my country, play for my state, I won the comp – all because of Bob Fulton.”

Former NSW Blues coach Laurie Daley reflected warmly on Bob’s influence on Origin selections, even if the pair didn’t always agree.

“He just challenged my thinking at times, and asked the question ‘why’.

“I found that to be refreshing.”

Press PLAY below to hear their tributes

 

Jim Wilson
NewsRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873