Vale Bozo: Bob Fulton remembered as career-making mentor and friend

Rugby league Immortal Bob ‘Bozo’ Fulton is being hailed as a legend both on and off the field, following his death at the age of 74.

Mark ‘Spud’ Carroll told Jim Wilson he “went into shock” when he heard the news of his mentor’s passing.

Bob didn’t just lure Spud to Manly, “he actually taught me how to play rugby league”, he said.

“Whatever I did in life – play for my country, play for my state, I won the comp – all because of Bob Fulton.”

Former NSW Blues coach Laurie Daley reflected warmly on Bob’s influence on Origin selections, even if the pair didn’t always agree.

“He just challenged my thinking at times, and asked the question ‘why’.

“I found that to be refreshing.”

