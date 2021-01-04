Vaccine rollout date avoids ‘wild guess’ of fast-track

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has hit out at claims the government is ‘dropping the ball’ on the anticipated vaccine rollout.

While the schedule is still on track for its projected March rollout, Mr Morrison said “we’ve got to get it safe and we’ve got to get it right.”

“We don’t just tick it off and take a wild guess at what … (is) put in people’s arms,” he told Mark Levy on air this morning.

Mr Morrison was critical of Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese’s “uninformed” commentary on the vaccine rollout, noting the Labor Party has failed to attend offered briefings.

“If people want to focus on trying to stir up political issues, well, that says more about them than me.”

Press PLAY below to hear Scott Morrison’s comments in full