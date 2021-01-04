2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Vaccine rollout date avoids ‘wild guess’ of fast-track

1 hour ago
Mark Levy
coronavirusfederal politicsScott Morrison
Article image for Vaccine rollout date avoids ‘wild guess’ of fast-track

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has hit out at claims the government is ‘dropping the ball’ on the anticipated vaccine rollout. 

While the schedule is still on track for its projected March rollout, Mr Morrison said “we’ve got to get it safe and we’ve got to get it right.”

“We don’t just tick it off and take a wild guess at what … (is) put in people’s arms,” he told Mark Levy on air this morning.

Mr Morrison was critical of Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese’s “uninformed” commentary on the vaccine rollout, noting the Labor Party has failed to attend offered briefings.

“If people want to focus on trying to stir up political issues, well, that says more about them than me.”

Press PLAY below to hear Scott Morrison’s comments in full

Mark Levy
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873