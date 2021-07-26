Vaccine ‘hesitancy going out the window’, health expert says

An infectious diseases expert believes vaccine hesitancy is not an issue despite a large number of over 50s unvaccinated.

14.6 per cent of those aged between 50 and 69 have received both doses of the vaccine, 55 per cent have had one dose.

Professor Robert Booy told Ben Fordham opportunity to get the vaccine is crucial.

“Hesitancy is going out the window.

“The rate of vaccination has increased markedly.”

