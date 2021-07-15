2GB
Vaccination hub for teachers and aged care workers moved ahead of opening day

4 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Frank Carbone
Article image for Vaccination hub for teachers and aged care workers moved ahead of opening day

The vaccination hub for teachers and aged care workers in Fairfield will open today at a new venue, to avoid crossover with testing sites.

The hub will be located at the Prairiewood Youth and Community Centre, rather than the Fairfield Showground.

Fairfield Mayor Frank Carbone told Ben Fordham NSW Health will be contacting eligible workers to confirm a booking.

“There isn’t a walk-up system where you just walk up and you say you’re a teacher or aged care worker.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full details

HealthNews
