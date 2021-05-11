Upper Hunter candidate’s history ‘at crosshairs’ with green energy agenda

The work history of independent candidate for the Upper Hunter Kirsty O’Connell appears to be at odds with her political agenda.

Ray Hadley has found Ms O’Connell previously worked at AGL Energy on the coal seam gas communications and engagement team.

“Her job, back in 2013, 2014, was to turn the sentiment to pro-coal seam gas,” Ray reported.

“It seems to be at crosshairs with her green agenda.

“No one can work out why she worked there, given she hated mining and always has… But was fine with coal seam gas.”

While Ray conceded people can change their views, he found the information notable.

During his investigations, Ray also discovered Ms O’Connell’s campaign strategist is Graham Nuttall, who was previously left-leaning independent MP Tony Windsor’s executive assistant.

“Now, she needs to be more careful about picking her political friends.

“Of course, you couple that with the fact that the Labor Party operatives are putting her A-frames out in Singleton at pre-polling today, you can see that she has wide interest…”

Press PLAY below to hear Ray’s findings in full

Image: Kirsty O’Connell/Facebook