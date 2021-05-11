2GB
A ‘strange twist’: Ray Hadley exposes Malcolm Turnbull’s ‘true colours’

5 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Kirsty O’ConnellMalcolm Turnbull
“In a strange twist … indirectly, Malcolm is now showing his true colours!” Ray Hadley declared.

Ray has received a photo of Labor setting up for Upper Hunter Independent Kirsty O’Connell at a Singleton pre-polling booth.

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is backing Ms O’Connell in the by-election, despite a loss for the Coalition meaning the NSW government would remain in minority.

