Killer of Australian soldiers to be released in ‘offensive’ US deal

12 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Afghanistan

A rogue Afghan soldier who murdered three Australians is set to be released from jail after seven years under a prisoner swap negotiated by the United States.

Private Robert Poate, Lance Corporal Stjepan “Rick” Milosevic and Sapper James Martin were killed as they played cards at their base in Afghanistan in 2012.

Hekmatullah had confessed to the killing and warned he would do the same again.

Ben Fordham says Foreign Minister Marise Payne is urgently seeking answers.

“For America to negotiate to set this killer free as part of some kind of prisoner swap represents an offensive slap in the face to Australia.

“We should be standing up to the US big time.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

 

Image: Four Corners

