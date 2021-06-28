Unions want domestic cabin crew urgently vaccinated

The Transport Workers’ Union is calling on rapid pre-flight testing and domestic cabin crews to be made a priority group for COVID-19 vaccination.

It comes after a Virgin flight attendant was caught up in Sydney’s outbreak and put passengers on a number of flights on alert.

National Secretary Michael Kaine told Ben Fordham cabin crew should be urgently vaccinated.

“There’s no mandatory national standard to ensure that workers are tested pre-flight and are tested post-flight.

“Aviation is the transmitter of this to other jurisdictions and we can’t have a weak link.”

