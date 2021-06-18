Unions dispute government’s claim it’s cheaper to build overseas

The unions are claiming to have debunked the government’s claims it’s cheaper to manufacture overseas.

The report, by Unions NSW, reviewed the state government’s overseas transport contracts and found there are no financial benefits.

Unions NSW Secretary Mark Morey told Ray Hadley there are more benefits in local manufacturing.

“If we build it here we found that there would’ve been 1700 direct jobs in manufacturing created and another 2500 in indirect jobs created in NSW.

“We’re basically losing out by arguing that it’s cheaper overseas: it’s just not.”

